No more wood chips! See the new upgrades at A Lowcountry Backyard on Hilton Head

Renovations are complete and the kitchen is open at A Lowcountry Backyard on Hilton Head Island.

The landmark restaurant at 32 Palmetto Bay Road on the south end of the island closed Jan. 4 and reopened for lunch Feb. 1. While the restaurant was closed, owners Dave and Raina Peck made improvements both inside and out.

The most immediately noticeable of these is in the dining area outside, where tables spaced for proper coronavirus social distancing sit on a patio resurfaced with pavers from Lowcountry Pavers.

“We have all kinds of new lighting outside, so it’s really warm and fun out there,” said Dave Peck on Tuesday morning.

And customers can take the word warm literally. Six large heaters keep the outdoor space cozy.

“Just about every table has heat,” Dave said.

The Pecks plan to add more plants when the weather becomes amenable in the spring.

Six heaters ensure everyone stays warm in the outside dining area at A Lowcountry Backyard on Hilton Head. Submitted photo

The outdoor dining area that will seat 30-40 people is covered by a massive 26-foot umbrella and kept comfortable through the heat of a Lowcountry summer with the help of a swamp cooler.

Live entertainment isn’t new for A Lowcountry Backyard, but now musicians will be on a larger stage and have the ability to control the lighting, even turning on a mirror ball to establish just the right mood for a set.

The inside of A Lowcountry Backyard got a cleanup “from top to bottom,” Dave said. “We still have indoor and outdoor seating and the bar.”

Regular customers will notice some changes to the menu as well.

Seafood purloo is back on the regular menu at A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant on Hilton Head. Submitted photo

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, A Lowcountry Backyard streamlined its offerings, but with the reopening, the full menu is back, including the classic Carolina seafood perloo and the ever-popular “Bischick,” a homemade biscuit topped with a fried chicken cutlet and gravy.

In addition to the restaurant’s traditional Lowcountry boil, another family-style meal offers diners the chance to sample a variety of menu favorites. The Backyard Sampler includes two dishes featured on Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” in 2018 — shrimp and grits, plus potato chip meatloaf — served with fried green tomatoes and two sides.

If you go

What: A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant

Where: 32 Palmetto Bay Road on Hilton Head

Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sundays in the off-season

Phone: 843-785-YARD (9273)

Website: www.hhbackyard.com