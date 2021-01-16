Business
A ‘unique boutique’ opened in Port Royal Saturday morning. Take a look inside
Ready to shop ‘til you drop?
Southern Elk, Port Royal’s newest store, opened Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
The shop, located at 1406 Paris Avenue, sells work from local artists and up-cycled items that are uniquely Lowcountry.
Southern Elk opened with a bang and offered a grand opening party that featured live music, drawings for gift baskets and all its items on display.
The store, operated by Laurie Thompson, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for gifts, paintings, shell art, small furniture, and handmade items.
In a Facebook post, Thompson calls her shop “a unique boutique.”
