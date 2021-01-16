Business

A ‘unique boutique’ opened in Port Royal Saturday morning. Take a look inside

A gift on display at The Southern Elk in Port Royal. The shop opened Jan. 16.
A gift on display at The Southern Elk in Port Royal. The shop opened Jan. 16. Southern Elk Facebook page

Ready to shop ‘til you drop?

Southern Elk, Port Royal’s newest store, opened Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

The shop, located at 1406 Paris Avenue, sells work from local artists and up-cycled items that are uniquely Lowcountry.

Southern Elk opened with a bang and offered a grand opening party that featured live music, drawings for gift baskets and all its items on display.

The store, operated by Laurie Thompson, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for gifts, paintings, shell art, small furniture, and handmade items.

In a Facebook post, Thompson calls her shop “a unique boutique.”

