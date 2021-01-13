Business
Check your fridges! Food Lion on Lady’s Island recalls ground beef sold on Monday
Food Lion on Lady’s Island has recalled four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef because it may contain foreign material.
A news release posted on Food Lion’s website says customers should not consume following types of ground beef produced at the 10 Sams Point Road store on Monday with a sell-by date of Wednesday:
- 73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)
- 80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)
- 85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)
- 93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)
The recall affects only the Lady’s Island location.
Customers may return the ground beef to Food Lion for a refund equal to double the purchase price, the news release says.
