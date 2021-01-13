Check your fridges! Food Lion on Lady’s Island recalls ground beef sold on Monday

Food Lion on Lady’s Island has recalled four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef because it may contain foreign material.

A news release posted on Food Lion’s website says customers should not consume following types of ground beef produced at the 10 Sams Point Road store on Monday with a sell-by date of Wednesday:

73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)

80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)

85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)

93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)

The recall affects only the Lady’s Island location.

Customers may return the ground beef to Food Lion for a refund equal to double the purchase price, the news release says.