Newly renovated restaurant on Hilton Head’s north end reopens its Asian lunch buffet

Yummy House on Hilton Head’s north end reopened last month for inside dining with a new look from floor to ceiling.

It’s such a big change that customers may wonder if it’s a different restaurant altogether.

“We didn’t change the menu,” said manager Lisi Li.

The Chinese and Japanese restaurant, located at 2 Southwood Park Drive, is offering its all-you-can-eat buffet for lunch only. Customers are required to have on masks and gloves before serving themselves, Li said. While there is no outside dining, tables inside are left open to maintain social distancing.

The upgrade was long overdue, the manager explained.

“It was just old,” she said. “We have had this (restaurant) for over 17 years. Everything was old.”

The new look is modern and streamlined with new tables and chairs, flooring and walls. The owners even changed the glass at the front of the building and removed an unused sushi bar area near the kitchen.

Yummy House on Hilton Head Island. Submitted

The restaurant is family-owned. The same family also operates OKKO Japanese Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant and Asian Bistro, both on the south end of Hilton Head, Li said.

The restaurant switched to offering only takeout and delivery in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. When the owners started looking toward a full reopening, they decided the time was right for a renovation.

“We took this chance ... to take everything down and put the new in,” Li said.

The buffet is open for lunch at Yummy House on Hilton Head Island. Submitted

If you go

What: Yummy House dine-in, takeout or delivery

Where: 2 Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Closed on Tuesday

Website: yummyhousehhi.com

Phone: 843-681-5888 or 843-681-3883