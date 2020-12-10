Burrito shop expands into space that once was Old Town Bluffton bakery. What’s changed?

Underground Burritos, which started in a test kitchen behind a Bluffton pharmacy in January, is ending the year with an expansion into a new location in Old Town.

The restaurant opened on Black Friday on May River Road, in a space that was previously Twisted European Bakery.

Owner and chef Jimmy Soules said the new space offers greater visibility and more elbow room for customers and staff.

At its heart is the grab-and-go operation it has become known for, but the new space has about 10 seats inside and a patio outside for those who want to eat there. He plans to add seating to a courtyard in the spring.

“We’re not trying to be everything to everybody,” Soules said. “We just want to concentrate on the burritos.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The burritos at Underground Burritos can be ordered hot and ready to eat or chilled to heat up later. Underground Burritos/Facebook

Burritos can be ordered hot and ready to eat, but what makes Soules’ product unique is the ability to order burritos refrigerated and heat them up later in the microwave or oven.

The menu lists the eight burritos Underground debuted earlier this year: breakfast, brisket, roasted cauliflower, bean and cheese, sweet potato, fire-roasted pork, blackened shrimp, and shredded chicken. Prices range from $7.95 to $10.95.

A lunch box with two burritos, guacamole, pico and chips is $26.95. Order a box of six grab-and-go burritos for $42.95, and you’ll get a seventh free.

Chappo is the mascot for Underground Burritos. Submitted

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

There are a few new menu items and combinations as well.

Customers can choose a chili bowl ($7.95) with black beans, pico, cheese, sliced avocado and sour cream. Add chicken, pork, brisket or shrimp for a few dollars more.

Sides now include handmade guacamole and queso (both $8.95), among other options.

Underground Burritos also has enlisted a live mascot, “Chappo,” who will be making appearances at the Bluffton Farmer’s Market and elsewhere.

Twisted Bakery

Stephanie Pisano, owner of Twisted European Bakery, closed her business at the location in September.

She said that, while COVID-19 was a factor in her decision, it wasn’t the driving force.

“I kept thinking ‘Is this what I want to do?’ It wasn’t my true passion,” she said. “What I really loved about having my business was the people. People would come in, and they’d tell me their whole life story. … That’s where I found my joy.”

Pisano grew up working in a family bakery business and owned a successful salon in South Philadelphia before moving to the Lowcountry, but she also had gone to school to become a certified life coach.

Submitted

When Twisted bakery closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pisano decided it was time to put that education to use. She is now working as a life coach and motivational speaker based in Bluffton but traveling all over the country. On Tuesday she was working in West Virginia.

“Just because you’re good at something, that doesn’t mean that’s what you should be doing the rest of your life,” she said. “I’ve been an entrepreneur all my life. ... I’ve seen it where it could be the biggest disaster in your life, but it could turn into your greatest victory.

“COVID turned out to be a big victory for me.”

If you go

What: Underground Burritos

Where: 1253 May River Road in Bluffton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Phone: (843) 757-0808 or (843) 707-9808

Facebook: facebook.com/UndergroundBurritos

Website: undergroundburritos.com