‘I can’t keep ammo in.’ National crises boost the SC Lowcountry’s gun industry

Across the Lowcountry, as many coffee shops, break rooms and sports bars quieted down or closed their doors altogether due to the pandemic, gun shops and shooting ranges came into their own as hubs of conversation, their success in no small part related to the anxieties clientele felt about the state of the nation.

Many people who have purchased guns and ammo from Jack Switzer’s Blue Steel Weapons Training Store in Ridgeland have bought for self defense, he said. They’re concerned about protests over police brutality or the election devolving into violence or looting.

“With [COVID-19], the sales went up, and then it slowed down a little bit, and then with this presidential election thing … sales shot right up,” Switzer said. “I can’t keep ammo in here. It goes out the doors as fast as I get it in. People come in here screaming for 9 millimeter, 45 millimeter, 40, all kinds of calibers. Even hunting, I can’t get it, because the factories are so short handed, they can’t get all the components.”

He said sales have increased by roughly 65% since COVID-19 hit South Carolina. Gun shops were allowed to stay open through the pandemic.

Ed Soto, owner of Palmetto Indoor Range and Sporting Goods in Hardeeville, had only one minute to speak to a reporter — 24 people were waiting for him to begin a firearms training course.

Since April, Soto said, business at the range had blown up, his concealed weapons permit classes swelling from 10 to 40 people.

“I’m here on my off day,” Soto said.

Switzer and Soto’s experience echo what’s going on across the country. Gun and ammo sales have increased amid anxieties over the pandemic, political unrest and the election. Other gun shop and shooting range owners in the Lowcountry also said they’ve seen more business lately.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has completed 32 million background checks this year, more by far than any year since background checks started in 1998. March, June and July saw the greatest number of background checks this year, each month exceeding 3.6 million.

Todd Shaw, a political science professor at the University of South Carolina, said he believed some of the increases in gun sales could be attributed to hysteria over protests for racial justice, noting that much of the racial division in the United States is reflected politically.

“Since the 1970s, there has been this pattern of whites leaning towards the Republican Party and Blacks and other minorities leaning towards the Democratic Party, and those differences have only heightened over the years,” Shaw said.

He said it’s rare, but not unheard of, that political violence occurs. Data show that the vast majority of protests over police brutality were nonviolent.

Drew Kurlowski, political science professor at Coastal Carolina University, said a couple of factors may be involved.

First, he said, some individuals may have been concerned about a Democratic president and Senate coming into power and tightening gun regulation, so they felt a need to stock up.

Additionally, he said, people could have been buying guns out of fear of unrest based on the results of the Nov. 3 general election, which set a record with 161 million Americans voting. However, there has not been widespread unrest in the 10 days since, even when former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris were declared winners on Saturday.

During the early days of the pandemic, Kurlowski said, people could have been hoarding ammo for the same reason they stocked up on toilet paper — fear that they wouldn’t be able to leave their homes.

“There’s a chance that all of this is apolitical, and we’re seeing rational market actors reacting to a crisis,” Kurlowski said. “It could just be something as simple as that. Maybe that’s the happiest possibility.”

But Brian Nelson, the owner of Bluffton-based Lightning Tactical and Training, gave a much grimmer analysis of why people might be coming out in record numbers. His business has seen increased demand for ammunition, firearms and concealed weapons permit training.

“People are beginning to realize — and I teach it in every single one of my CWP classes — they have to be ready and prepared to protect themselves,” Nelson said. “I tell every student this — we are our own first responders. We have got to be prepared. The police are a response force. The police respond to crime, so on very rare occasions do you find that police actually prevent a crime from occurring.”

The police, he said, have no responsibility to keep the public safe. Just to investigate crime and keep the peace. Many people are just beginning to realize this, Nelson said, and are arming themselves for the first time.

The demographics of Nelson’s customer base have shifted recently, he said. The gun industry in the United States is largely dominated by white men.

Sales to “women in general [have] gone up dramatically, and then especially minority women [have] gone up dramatically,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of Black women, a lot more than I used to see in past years. A lot of older people.”

Although the election has ended and protests have mostly stopped, Shaw said anxiety persists about the potential for political violence.

“There was a real concern around the election that there could have been some level of violence and even racially motivated violence,” he said. “It hasn’t occurred, but it doesn’t mean that we’re [not] still in an uneasy period.”