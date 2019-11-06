Delta announces new seasonal flight from Hilton Head airport. Here’s when and where

Delta Air Lines announced a new seasonal flight from Hilton Head Island that will increase the connection of the north end airport to the busiest airport in the world.

Starting June 8, Delta will offer a 2:05 p.m. nonstop flight between Hilton Head and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to a news release from the airport.

The addition of the afternoon flight brings the number of daily direct flights to Atlanta to four — 7:25 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 2:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.

The seasonal flight will end on Aug. 31, the release said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The fourth daily frequency helps to open up an important business access point to our region and also helps to attract new tourists to the area,” said Stu Rodman, chairman of the Beaufort County Council and avid supporter of the Hilton Head airport.

Delta returned to Hilton Head’s airport in May 2019 and now serves the area year round, along with United Airlines and American Airlines.

The airport saw a 236 percent increase in passengers in 2019, according to previous reporting by The Island Packet.

Delta’s seasonal service between Hilton Head and New York’s LaGuardia Airport will resume on June 27, the release said.

Water sprayed from Beaufort County’s Aircraft Firefighting truck welcomes the inaugural Delta Airlines 69-seat Embraer ERJ-170 to Hilton Head Island Airport on Wednesday morning, the first of three daily direct flights between the island and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta will offer direct flights to New York on Saturdays only starting on June 8. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

A growing airport’s effects on community

In May, four businesses on the west side of the airport were put on notice that they may be relocated to make way for a new airport terminal. Beaufort County is surveying the properties on Hunter Road and told owners that the county would buy the property and pay for relocation costs if necessary.

The potential Hunter Road acquisitions join a growing list of airport-related changes on the north end of the island.

Hunter Road on Hilton Head Island, highlighted in yellow, runs directly west of the Hilton Head Island Airport. Google Maps Submitted

In February, Hilton Head Island Town Council began discussions in closed session about purchasing St. James Baptist Church and the Old Cherry Hill School north of the airport.

Representatives of the church have been part of those negotiations, which include relocating the school building and moving the church to a building nearby, the now late Rev. Charles Hamilton of the church told The Island Packet in March.

Moving the buildings will clear people from the object-free zone of the newly expanded runway. The church was first built in 1886; the school was built in 1937.

A business jet takes off over St. James Baptist Church in February 2010. The boom of commercial jet service to the Hilton Head Island Airport has put places such as the church and the Old Cherry Hill School in jeopardy. Island Packet staff.