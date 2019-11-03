Fuzzy’s Tacos opens this week near Exit 8 in Hardeeville. Here’s an early look inside

The sign along U.S. 278 has teased passersby for more than a month, but on Tuesday diners will finally have a chance to find out what Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is all about.

The restaurant, located in the space formerly occupied by Joker Joe’s Fireworks near I-95’s Exit 8 in Hardeeville, opens at 10 a.m.

The first 50 people in the door on Tuesday morning will get a free breakfast taco, and the first 100 will get a free Fuzzy’s T-shirt, said Sean Fatzinger, director of food service operations at Enmarket.

Enmarket has completely renovated the truck stop property. On Friday, as the staff practiced making menu items in Fuzzy’s shiny new kitchen, an army of workers was busy resurfacing the parking lot.

Fuzzy’s will, at first, be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the plan is to eventually serve customers 24 hours a day, Fatzinger said.

What’s the food like, though, and what makes it stand out from the Taco Bell going in across the street?

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will have a full bar at its location on U.S. 278 at I-95’s Exit 8 in Hardeeville. Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

“Fuzzy’s has really fresh Baja-style tacos,” Fatzinger said. “Our No. 1 featured menu item is the mahi taco.”

The menu includes an array of nachos, quesadillas, burritos, bowls and salads ranging in price from the $2.49 chips and salsa to the $10.99 fajita shrimp plate. Most entrees and plates are in the $7 to $9 range.

The guacamole and pico de gallo are made in house, Fatzinger said.

Taco plate at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on U.S. 278 at I-95’s Exit 8 in Hardeeville. Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

Breakfast — tacos, burritos or eggs with sides — will be served all day, and there’s a kids menu that includes nachos, a quesadilla, tacos or chicken sticks.

The restaurant also features a full bar with draft beer, margaritas and wine. Patrons can order Fuzzy Mango — “a really great mango margarita,” Fatzinger said — for $7.99 or frozen sangria for $4.50.

While the Hardeeville Fuzzy’s is the first of its kind in the Lowcountry, it won’t be the last. Another Enmarket/Fuzzy’s combo is already under construction on Highway 21 in Port Wentworth.

A smothered burrito at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on U.S. 278 at I-95’s Exit 8 in Hardeeville. Lisa Wilson lwilson@islandpacket.com

