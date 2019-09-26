Got summer clothes to donate? New thrift store coming to Hilton Head’s south end

Business
There’s a theory that Hilton Head Island has hidden gems in its thrift stores.
They’re brought there by weekly tourists that can’t fit everything back into the car, retirees who donate treasures when they downsize and abandoned beach gear collectors.
“We have a great donor base,” Goodwill PR officer Denver Merrill said Wednesday. “A lot of good products are donated to us, which we greatly appreciate.”
If you’re in the market for such treasures, you’re in luck: a second Goodwill store is in the works for Hilton Head Island, and it’s coming sooner than you think.
The empty Golf Headquarters store on the island’s south end near Panera Bread will soon be transformed into a Goodwill donation and retail center, according to plans submitted to the Town of Hilton Head Island.
Developers will not tear down the building, but instead remodel it starting later this year, according to Sandra Cashion with Piedmont Companies Inc. development firm.
“We hope to open some time in the first quarter of 2020,” Cashion said Wednesday.
The store will get new doors, a new coat of paint and an updated interior in the next few months.
Goodwill stores operate by accepting donated items and selling them in-store. The stores provide job training and employment for local workers, and are especially known for working with employees with disabilities.
“Anybody who has some sort of obstacle, we’re helping them get out into the workforce and make a better life for themselves,” Merrill said.
In 2018, Goodwill stores diverted four billion pounds of usable goods from landfills, according to the organization’s website.
While work on the second store is underway, the existing store will be closed from Nov. 3 through Nov. 8 for remodeling. When it reopens, it’s “going to look more like a boutique,” Merrill said.
