Bluffton sandwich shop to reopen after closure from fire

Alvin Ord’s of Bluffton plans to open with its regular hours today after it was closed for more than 10 days related to a small electrical fire, according to a Sunday Facebook post.

The restaurant at 1230 May River Road closed earlier this month due to the fire in the restrooms.

“Everyone is OK, no one was hurt,” the sandwich shop posted on Aug. 2. “Unfortunately we cannot open without proper working restrooms. We will keep everyone updated on reopening.”

The Bluffton sandwich shop is one of two locations for Alvin Ord’s. The original location is at 1415 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.

Alvin Ord’s menu has a variety of sandwiches ranging in price from $6.95 to $16.25.

It is open 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays and Mondays and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website at alvinordsofbluffton.com.