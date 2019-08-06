Packet and Gazette replacing Saturday print edition with expanded Friday, Sunday papers

To our readers:

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are changing to make sure we are able to meet the needs of our readers and the communities we serve long into the future. Providing the news that’s essential to your life — be it breaking news, coverage of our local governments and schools, or watchdog journalism that holds public officials accountable — remains our primary focus.

While that mission hasn’t changed, we are seeing shifts in how our readers are engaging with this valued content. More and more of our customers are engaging with our local journalism online. This is not only a trend in the Lowcountry, it is a widespread trend in the media industry, and in fact, all industries.

As reader habits change, we are adapting to serve them in new ways. To support these shifts, starting on Nov. 9, we will no longer produce a printed newspaper on Saturdays and will launch with a Weekend Edition that includes expanded newspapers on Fridays and Sundays. Many of the features that you enjoy on Saturdays, such as comics, puzzles and TV listings, will now appear in expanded editions in print on Fridays and Sundays. On Saturdays, we will continue to publish breaking local news to our website and social media platforms, and we invite you to visit our website or eEdition, which replicates the experience of a printed newspaper online.

While a printed newspaper once was the sole means of accessing news and information, we now offer many different ways to connect with us beyond print — on our islandpacket.com and beaufortgazette.com websites, on mobile apps, on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram, through video and newsletters. These digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and whenever you want.

We are making this strategic change to invest in our future and to continue to be your source of news and information on all the platforms you choose.

As we make this transition together, we want to thank you for your loyalty and investment in the Packet and Gazette. We are dedicated to providing this community, one we care deeply about, with independent, fact-based news and solutions for local businesses that help us all thrive and grow for many years to come. This is another step to make progress toward this goal.

Thank you.

— Brian Tolley, General Manager and Executive Editor, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette