Beaufort bakery favorite closes both locations suddenly, according to Facebook post

Beaufort Bread Company/Facebook

A popular Beaufort bakery has closed its doors at its two locations suddenly, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Beaufort Bread Company announced Monday that it would close its Bay Street and Lady’s Island locations as of Tuesday.

“We have made the difficult decision to close down the Beaufort Bread Company and BBC on Bay as of Tuesday July 30, 2019,” the post says. “At this time in our life, we have other responsibilities that have become a different priority for us. Which makes it complicated for us to operate these businesses. We have enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people in this great Beaufort community and have enjoyed the support we have received by this great community. For this we say thank you.”

An attempt to reach owners Eric and Robin Staton Tuesday morning was not successful.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Statons bought the company in August 2016 from Rick Stone, who first opened Beaufort Bread Company at its 102 Sea Island Parkway location on Lady’s Island in 2013.

The Statons opened the company’s second location on Bay Street in Beaufort last year.

The artisan bakery and cafe was known for its breads, pastries, catering and breakfast, lunch and brunch menus.