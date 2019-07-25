Bluffton gains new resource for adults with disabilities, a bigger place to work and play.

Check out the new ceramics studio at Programs for Exceptional People in Bluffton Programs for Exceptional People has moved from Hilton Head to Bluffton. Here's a look inside the ceramic studio at their new location. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Programs for Exceptional People has moved from Hilton Head to Bluffton. Here's a look inside the ceramic studio at their new location.

An organization dedicated to improving life for adults with intellectual disabilities has moved from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton.

The Programs for Exceptional People organization hosted a grand opening for its new Bluffton location at 39 Sheridan Park Circle Wednesday. The organization bought the building to ease commutes for families in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

“We really just wanted to take advantage of the growth here in Bluffton,” said Taylor Sullivan, PEP community relations coordinator. “We used to be in three buildings on Hilton Head, and now we have everything under one roof.”

The new facility is approximately 10,000 square feet and is in the former location of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The organization bought the building in May 2018 and has been renovating it since then.

Inside, a ceramics and art store sells items made by PEP members.

“We do a lot of work and play here,” Sullivan said.

The facility is able to accommodate 120 adults with disabilities and has 74 members currently, she said.

The organization came together through the work of six families in 1995, according to its website. Since then, it has grown to include programs for job training and contract work. It also offers members job experiences through its micro-businesses such as its ceramics store, lawn and home care and ergonomics solutions.