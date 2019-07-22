Brace yourselves, Hilton Head: Restaurant ‘dedicated to biscuits’ opens on the south end

Bad Biscuit will be a fast-casual restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating where customers order from a counter. It will be open for breakfast and lunch, serving up Southern comfort food with a creative twist. Submitted photo

Hilton Head biscuit lovers, your restaurant dreams have come true.

Bad Biscuit — a restaurant “dedicated to biscuits” — opened officially this week, according to owner Dave Peck.

For the past 10 years, Peck has owned Lowcountry Backyard, a well-known Southern-style restaurant on Hilton Head’s south end that has been featured on the Travel Channel and in USA Today.

“For years, I tried out different biscuits at Lowcountry Backyard, and when we’d make a really great one, I’d say, man, ‘that’s a bad biscuit’ — like bad in a good way,” Peck said. “So that’s where the name came from.”

Bad Biscuit is a fast-casual restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating where customers order from a counter. It will be open for breakfast and lunch, serving Southern comfort food with a creative twist.

“We have some fun things going, like when you order, we’ll ask a question of the day like ‘what’s the worst thing you did as a kid?’ And then we yell out your answer when your order is ready,” Peck said.

Menu items include build-your-own biscuits (where you can pick from toppings like mushroom cobbler or make a sandwich), a few “rebellious” biscuits, customizable grits bowls, and homemade soups and salads.

Bad Biscuit will serve regular biscuits, cheddar biscuits, and a special “biscuit of the day” with different ingredients and flavors. Peck said the menu will change a bit depending on local ingredients.

“And we have a jelly bar!” Peck said.

Peck recommended the street corn salad and the sausage biscuits and gravy.

Bad Biscuit is located on 19 Dunnagans Alley next to Ruby Lee’s and will be open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Check out the menu here.