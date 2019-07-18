Want a classic haircut and shave? Bluffton has a new spot for you

Joe's Classic Cuts Barbershop

Want a haircut or shave in a barber shop with a traditional feel?

Look no further. Bluffton has a new place.

Joe’s Classic Cuts Barbershop is opening Friday at 23 Johnston Way in Suite B, according to owner Joe Gancio.

“There are people from all over here, and I feel like a lot of people were going to Great Clips and just not getting the barber shop environment that they did back home,” Gancio said Thursday.

Gancio, a master barber, has been in the industry for 23 years. He previously owned two barber shops in New York and New Jersey, but he and his wife, Chelsea, decided Bluffton would be the perfect location for their new shop.

“It’s a very classic vibe where fathers can bring their sons in,” Gancio said. “It’s not like an urban or hip-hop barber shop where you have to worry about bringing your kids in. We are a very family-oriented shop.”

The shop offers classic men’s and kid’s hair cuts and straight razor shaves in a classic, old barber shop environment. Customers can even enjoy a cold beer during their appointments.

The shop is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

To celebrate its opening, the shop is offering a father-son haircut special for $40 every Sunday for the next month. First responders and military members will be given a 20 percent discount every day. Senior citizens will also get discounted haircuts for $16.

For appointments, call 843-757-5637 or visit www.joeclassiccuts.com.