Pier 1 closing its location on Hilton Head. Here’s what we know

Shoppers on Hilton Head will soon have to drive to Bluffton if they want to walk the aisles at Pier 1 Imports.

The retailer is closing the mid-island store, located at 20 Hatten Place, as part of a nationwide restructuring.

USA Today reported in late June that 57 stores were slated to close this fiscal year. The company’s interim CEO, Cheryl Bachelder, told the newspaper that more closings could follow.

The Hilton Head store is no longer listed among the locations on Pier 1’s website.

A call for comment from a Hilton Head store employee was unsuccessful on Friday afternoon. An email to the address listed for media contacts on the company’s website was not immediately returned.

Chris Roper, manager of the Bluffton Pier 1 on Malphrus Road, referred all questions about the restructuring to the retailer’s corporate media department.

He confirmed that the Bluffton store will remain open.