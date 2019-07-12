North end strip mall on Hilton Head is getting a new look. Check out the plans

Hilton Head’s Northridge shopping plaza wants a facelift. Here’s what it’ll look like Preliminary renderings for the renovation of Hilton Head Island's Northridge Plaza. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Preliminary renderings for the renovation of Hilton Head Island's Northridge Plaza.

A “deteriorating” strip mall on Hilton Head Island’s north end is about to be redone, and if you drive on U.S. 278, you’ll notice.

The owner of Northridge Plaza — between Mathews Drive and Palmetto Parkway — has applied to the Town of Hilton Head Island’s design review board to revamp the whole area’s exterior.

It won’t get any smaller or larger with the renovations, according to the application, but the wood facade on the 17,573-square-foot mall will be modernized and include new canopies for the anchor stores in the plaza, Home Goods and Dollar Tree.

The preliminary designs have already been reviewed by the board, which stated the awnings must be nature-blending in order to be approved. That means the red Home Goods awning won’t stay.

An application from William Goldsmith, representative of the project from Miami-based Gator Northridge Partners, indicates the owners also plan to refresh the sign on U.S. 278 to let drivers know of all the businesses in the mall.

The plaza is the new home of Pan Fresco Ole, a market and bakery moving this month from the Triangle Square at 55 Mathews Drive to make room for new storage units.





“I think it will look better. As long as we get business there and it doesn’t affect people coming into the plaza, I think it’ll be good,” owner Katherine Solano said of the renovations Friday.

Northridge Plaza’s application will be reviewed by the design review board on July 16.

