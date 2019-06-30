Looking for a boat trip to Daufuskie? Here is a new option from Bluffton

Outside Hilton Head

Looking for a day trip to Daufuskie Island? Outside has launched a new excursion from Bluffton’s Palmetto Bluff.

Boats launch from Palmetto Bluff at 9 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and arrive at Daufuskie about 10 a.m. The boat leaves Daufuskie at 2:30 p.m. and arrives back at Palmetto Point at 3:30 p.m.

Cost for the trip starts at $65 per person with options to add on extras such as a golf cart and family beach package. The package includes a pop-up tent, chairs, table, set of sand toys and a bocce ball set.

Outside also is offering Daufuskie Island trip options from Westin Savannah.

The adventure company offers a variety of other excursions in the Hilton Head area including guided kayak tours, dolphin boat trips and fishing charters. For more information about Daufuskie trips or other services visit www.outsidehiltonhead.com or call 843 686-6996