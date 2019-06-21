‘Resort style’ senior living community applies for spot in booming Bluffton. Here’s where

Watercrest Senior Living has applied with the Town of Bluffton to build a senior care facility along Buckwalter Parkway within Washington Square. Watercrest Senior Living

Bluffton may have another senior living option if a plan for a new community is approved by the town.

Watercrest Senior Living has applied for approval to build along Buckwalter Parkway in the Washington Square development, according to a Town of Bluffton Development Review Committee meeting agenda.

The project’s preliminary plan is for an assisted living and memory care facility with an amenity center and parking on 3.61 acres, according to the agenda. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The development, according to a report by Irving Levin Associates, senior care analysts, would feature 107 units -- 75 assisted living and 32 memory care units. Watercrest Senior Living’s website says residents of the community would be offered “resort-style service,” including a promenade, pool, salon and spa and a selection of Watercest wine and beer.

Services also include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

The company also has locations in Florida, Georgia and Virginia, in addition to its two other South Carolina locations in Columbia and Fort Mill.

Attempts to reach the facility for details, such as a timeline for construction, were not successful Friday.

The community would be in Washington Square — a large residential and retail community planned for approximately 35 acres near Kroger. The walkable village will include retail and residential office spaces, according to David Johnson, property owner and developer.