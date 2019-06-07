A Savannah favorite is opening a location in Bluffton. Here’s where and when

The Paris Market/Facebook

A Savannah favorite is opening its second location in Bluffton for those who love art, jewelry and French vibes.

The Paris Market — on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah — is expected to open its second location within Palmetto Bluff in July, according to a news release.

“I adore Palmetto Bluff, and have always envisioned how wonderful it would be to open a store there,” Paula Danyluk, founder of the Paris Market, said. “I’m so excited it’s becoming a reality and can’t wait to fill it with the unexpected — only the things that I’m absolutely smitten with.”

The new 1,200-square-foot space will be at 70 Boat House Row in Wilson Village, the release said.

According to a Facebook post from the Savannah store, the new shop will be a little “eccentric.”

“We like to think of this new shop as the eccentric little sister of our Savannah store,” the post said. “She’s smaller in stature and a total free spirit. Imagine: paintings, ceramics, jewelry and an ever-evolving selection of our favorite curiosities from France.”

The Paris Market came to Savannah in 2004 and is housed in an 1874 Victorian building. It was originally built as a grocery store, and was restored to its “old-world splendor,” the release said.