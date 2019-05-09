Construction starts on 6 buildings along Bluffton Parkway. Here’s what’s planned

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton A flyover of new construction and land clearing along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A flyover of new construction and land clearing along Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton.

A new commercial development is under construction in Bluffton — and it offers business owners customizable options.

Bluffton Centre — which will be located at 4818 Bluffton Parkway — will feature six newly constructed, professional-geared buildings ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 square feet, according to DAI Commercial Realty.

The center will offer tenants or buyers the opportunity to customize buildings, according to a news release.

“This particular location is ripe for health and wellness and retail operators looking to capitalize on over 20,000 daily traffic count and a general need for niche local businesses,” Katie Chancy, associate broker at DAI Commerical Realty, said.

“I’m very excited to spearhead the new Bluffton Centre project and bring quality professional and medical services to the heart of Bluffton,” said Dr. Kamal Patel, a local medical practitioner and owner and developer of Bluffton Center.

A timeline for when construction will be completed has not yet been announced.