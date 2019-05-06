A Beaufort Co. company is expanding into the Charleston area. Here’s when

Grayco/Facebook

A Beaufort County home improvement company is expanding to the Charleston area — adding to its growth in South Carolina and Georgia.

Grayco Hardware & Home is opening a new store in Summerville, according to CEO Herb Gray.

“We’d been looking in that market for the last five years,” Gray said Monday. “There was an availability of a shopping center and to take over a space there.”

The company will be adding the new home improvement store in the Knightsville Crossing area at Orangeburg Road and Central Avenue in the former location of Mr. K’s Piggly Wiggly supermarket.

The retail space will be 28,000 square-feet with an outdoor lawn and garden center around 9,700 square-feet, Gray said. He added that he expects renovations to begin soon and for the store to open late this summer. The store should bring around 40 to 45 jobs to the area.

The store will join the company’s other locations on Lady’s Island, Bluffton, Ridgeland, Hilton Head Island, Augusta and Savannah.

The Summerville store will offer the same services as those on Lady’s Island and Hilton Head Island with sales including home decor, furniture and lighting, Gray said.

Grayco, based in Beaufort, is a family-owned business started more than 40 years ago by Richard Gray of Beaufort.