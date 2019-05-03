Old Town Bluffton has a new store for the artsy type. Here’s what it offers

Signore Coastal Art

Locals and visitors to Old Town Bluffton have a new option for shopping and decorating their homes with coastal style.

Signore Coastal Art — located at 14 Promenade St. in suite 304 — opened earlier this year and offers custom furniture and artwork that will add to any beach decor.

“We’ve always gravitated here,” Chris Signore, part-owner, said of Bluffton. “To be honest, we debated landing anywhere from Rhode Island down to the (Florida) Keys.”

Chris and his wife Kadie Signore co-own the gallery and moved to the Lowcountry from Charlottesville, Va., when they decided they wanted a change in lifestyle.

“It’s a nice change from our corporate life to be down here and spread a little cheer,” Kadie Signore said.

Now, at the “aquarium-like” gallery, they create custom furniture from reclaimed wood and “happy fish” designs for wall decor. Each of fish are painted in a variety of colors

One of their most recent pieces was made from wood from a dock that collapsed during Hurricane Matthew.

“We love the challenge,” Chris Signore said. “We love the opportunity for someone to come and say, ‘Hey, we are really looking for something for this in their home.’”

In addition to the furniture and “happy fish” the gallery offers small gifts, serving trays, coaster and bracelets.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Shoppers might also be able to catch the couple at the store “by chance” on Mondays and Tuesdays, Chris Signore said.

“The art community here has been great,” Kadie Signore said. “We’ve really enjoyed getting to know the community.”