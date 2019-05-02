Changes are coming to Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove Towne Centre. Here’s what’s new

Shelter Cove Towne Centre is expecting a few new stores to open in the shopping center.

Shoppers at Hilton Head Island’s Shelter Cove Towne Center should expect to see a few changes in the coming months with the addition of two new stores, one fitness facility relocation and a pop up shop.

The additions include LUX - A Medical Spa that will be located at 24 Shelter Cove Lane in Suite 51 next to the Starbucks and a J. Jill store in the spot that currently houses Pure Barre in Suite 139 of 38 Shelter Cove Lane, according to Roni Allbritton of Shelter Cove Towne Centre.

The LUX spa is expected to open sometime in July, according to Jasmine Alderson, spa director. The spa offers services including facials, cool sculpting, chemical peels and botox.

“We are very excited on finally being able to bring LUX to Hilton Head,” Alderson said Wednesday. “So many of our existing patients should be thrilled that they do not have to travel over the bridge.”

The spa will be open six days a week with hours to be determined.

Attempts to reach J. Jill, a women’s clothing store, about when it will open, were not successful Thursday.

Pure Barre, which opened on the island in June 2017, is moving to a new space next to LashN Nail, Allbritton said.

Attempts to reach Pure Barre about when the move will happen also were not successful Thursday.

Finally, for a limited time, shoppers will be able to enjoy a Lululemon pop-up shop, Allbritton said.

The brand, which sells women’s, men’s and children’s workout gear and other clothing, is opening May 24 through October in the space next to Wayback Burgers.