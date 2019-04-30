Company repairs items that keep plane passengers safe. It will be hiring in Jasper Co.

An aviation repair company is opening its sixth facility in Ridgeland, according to a news release.

SafeTech USA Inc., a division of the SK AeroSafety Group, announced Monday that it will open the facility and focus on the repair, overhaul and recertification of aviation safety equipment.

“This facility represents another step forward for SafeTech USA toward our vision of becoming the market leading company specializing in maintenance of aircraft safety components for the commercial and general aviation aftermarket,” Jerry Baty, the company’s CEO, said. “Our new Ridgeland facility furthers our goal of providing the very best support for our customers while expanding the geographic footprint of our local customer connections.”





The facility will be located on Firefly Drive and is expected to be fully operational by the end of the second quarter of 2019, Baty said.

The company was established in 1984 and services life rafts, escape slides, life vests and other inflatables, oxygen bottle systems and cylinders, fire extinguishers, oxygen masks, smoke hoods and other emergency and first aid equipment and kits, the release said.

Its other locations around the country include facilities in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Indianapolis.

“We are delighted that SafeTech USA has chosen Ridgeland as the home for its next facility,” Ridgeland Mayor Joey Malphrus said. “We are pleased that this aerospace supplier has chosen our town as a great location to service their customers in the aerospace section, and we believe their decision demonstrates the great proximity Ridgeland provides to both markets and workforce.”

No information about how many jobs will be created or how large the facility will be has been released. Two attempts to contact Baty on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

“We appreciate SafeTech USA’s creation of quality jobs here in our community,” Jasper County Council Chairman Tom Johnson said. “Every good job created affects a family here in our region, and we are grateful for their commitment to our people.”