Bluffton Parkway drivers may see signs of construction soon on site of luxury RV park

Submitted/Thomas&Hutton

Construction for Hilton Head National’s luxury RV park could begin as soon as June if the park receives final approval from the Beaufort County Planning Department Staff Review Team.

The park received unanimous approval from the county’s design review board earlier this month and later received approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to Tom Gardo, spokesman for Scratch Golf LLC.

“We hope to start construction in June,” Gardo said Wednesday. “And then the construction is going to take between 16 and 18 months depending on the weather.”

Gardo added that the luxury park would be ready by late fall of 2020 if construction stays on schedule.

The plan is for the park to be developed on the northwest corner of a 306-acre area of the property that currently has a clubhouse, maintenance buildings, parking areas, golf course holes, landscaping and wetlands for the Hilton Head National Golf Course, according to the proposal.

Ninety-two acres of that land will be developed for the park and include 300 high-end RV stalls, three amenity buildings, a greeting outpost building, a pocket park, a swimming pool, pickleball courts, a playground, dog parks, walking paths and a kayaking and dock facility.

The parking pads would be for upscale vehicles, Gardo said in April 2018. Those vehicles could cost anywhere from $250,000 to $2 million.

Gardo said he expects the project to go before the county’s planning department in June prior to construction for final approval.