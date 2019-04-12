Port Royal Vet Hospital opening its new location soon. Here’s what it will offer

Here’s what happened to bald eagle hit by a car on Hilton Head A female bald eagle was hit by a car on Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Feb. 16, 2019. Here's how it was treated for its injuries by local experts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A female bald eagle was hit by a car on Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Feb. 16, 2019. Here's how it was treated for its injuries by local experts.

Port Royal has more options for veterinary service as the Port Royal Veterinary Hospital prepares to open soon in a new location.

The new state-of-the-art hospital plans to open April 29 at 1502 Paris Ave., according to Sheila Ellis, part owner of the facility and public relations manager.

“This new structure represents our committed mission to providing high quality, patient and family centered veterinary care to our communities,” a press release detailing the opening said.

The new hospital, led by Dr. Marikay Campbell, will offer full-service care to dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets.

The practice will expand to include digital radiography, dental X-ray, ultrasounds, grooming, laser therapy, comprehensive surgery and an after-hours emergency line at 843-263-3030. Boarding will also be offered soon, the release said.

“Our goal is to provide the highest-quality veterinary medicine in a home-like environment,” the release said. “We consider our patients — and their people — members of our family.”

The 10-year-old business announced plans to expand to the 4,000 square-foot building next to the vet clinic’s current building in October.

The hospital will be open Mondays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ellis said.

The facility is hosting a grand opening event May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.