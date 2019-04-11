New store has opened in Hilton Head’s Coligny Plaza, and it’s helping single parents

John Nastoff

Coligny Plaza has a new store, and it is geared toward employing single parents.

Vadavas Carolina — born out of a business based in Aruba — opened Saturday at Kiosk 2 in the Hilton Head Island plaza. The store sells bracelets and other jewelry and accessories.

Owners John and Leslie Nastoff partnered with Diana Gomez and her family, who opened the original Vadavas in Aruba. The Nastoffs first learned of the company while traveling in Aruba and eventually asked to partner with the Gomez family.

Gomez, until recently a single mother of four children, named the business using her children’s initials, John Nastoff said Wednesday.

“Our ... brand is to provide work opportunities for leading moms at home so that they can have an extra income source without having to sacrifice more time with their children,” according to the store’s website.

Nastoff added that he hopes to employ single parents in the Hilton Head area eventually.

Bracelets cost between $20 and $45, Nastoff said. The style of jewelry is “beachy” with special collections for Hilton Head that depict the Harbour Town Lighthouse, dolphins and palm trees.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.