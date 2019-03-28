Bluffton has a new gym meant to take the guesswork out of your workout

Bluffton is home to a new type of workout with the opening of a gym focused on taking the guesswork out of each workout.
eFitClub — located at 137 Towne Drive in Belfair Towne Village Shopping Center — opened for a preview week on Saturday and will host its grand opening March 30.
The facility specializes in maximum fitness in minimal time with the use of eGym equipment, according to a news release. The equipment allows gym goers to know exactly which exercises to do, never fuss with equipment settings, and leads to workouts of around 30 minutes.
eGym has seven different goal-based programs, the release said.
The gym will also offer the Sprint 8 cardio program, which consists of 20 minutes three times a week, and numerous methods to track fitness progress.
Those who sign up this week will receive a free first month trial membership with the option to cancel during the first 30 days. Customers will be charged a $49 enrollment fee.
The gym will be open with staff from 7 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Member hours will be from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
For more information, call the fitness facility at 843-707-9771 to schedule a tour.
