‘I’m not going to fight them’: Popular Hilton Head beach bar tied up in eviction lawsuit

A beloved beach bar on Hilton Head will remain open — for now.
Coco’s on the Beach, located east of Hilton Head Resort, is opening next week for the season, according to owner Larry Watkins.
After this year and next, though, Watkins said he’s not so sure.
“We’ve got a problem with the resort after 12 years,” Watkins said. “We’re pretty set for this year and next, but Coco’s might be going away after 14 years (in 2021). It’s pretty sad.”
In February, Hilton Head Resort took Watkins and Coco’s to court to evict the business, according to court documents filed in the Beaufort County 14th Judicial Circuit index.
A jury trial was set for April 29, but Watkins said on Tuesday that he decided to withdraw his request for a trial. That change had not been reflected in the court index as of Tuesday afternoon.
Two calls to Hilton Head Resort and the resort’s legal representation, William Newton, were not returned Tuesday.
What’s going on between Coco’s and Hilton Head Resort?
Watkins said Coco’s renegotiated a three-year lease with Hilton Head Resort last year, securing the business’ spot on the mid-island beach until 2020.
He said he doesn’t know why the resort filed to evict the beach bar two weeks ago, but he speculated on Tuesday.
“We think someone wants Coco’s,” Watkins said. “Hopefully they’re going to cancel that.”
The suit alleges that Watkins hadn’t paid rent on the property in March, which stopped him from opening two weeks ago as originally planned.
“I’ve decided I’m not going to fight them anymore,” Watkins said.
As for now, Watkins said he’s optimistic about the upcoming season.
“We’ll be open. We’ll still survive,” he said.
Coco’s on the Beach 2019 hours
Watkins said he plans to open Coco’s on April 6 for the season. The hours will be as follows (but are subject to change):
April: 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.
May: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
June, July and August: 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
