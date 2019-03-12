What will happen to the empty gas station on Hilton Head’s south end? Check out the plans

If you’re heading toward Sea Pines Circle on U.S. 278, you’ve likely seen the empty gas station building once called “The Pantry” on the corner of Arrow Road.
What’s going to happen with that old building?
A Hilton Head-based firm is proposing a restaurant named “Slapfish” for the 0.51-acre site. The franchise website calls the restaurant a “modern seafood shack.”
According to the California-based corporation’s website, a Slapfish restaurant is “coming soon” at 153 Arrow Road. The proposed location for the restaurant would be convenient for south end Sea Pines visitors and Coligny beachgoers.
The preliminary plans for the restaurant will be heard by the design review board on March 12. Those plans include changing the colors of the building and adding an outdoor seating area.
The applicant is also suggesting adding a bike rack and closing off one of the two access points on Arrow Road, according to the plans.
David Lomasney, who applied for the changes before the design review board, told The Island Packet that he did not want to comment on the plans.
