Get ready, Hilton Head: Restaurant ‘dedicated to biscuits’ to open soon on south end

Here in the Lowcountry, we take our biscuits seriously.
And soon, Hilton Head will have it’s own restaurant “dedicated to biscuits,” as owner Dave Peck puts it.
Peck has owned and operated Lowcountry Backyard, a southern-style restaurant on Hilton Head’s south end, for 10 years now.
But this spring, Peck is taking his culinary talents to another venture down the road with opening Bad Biscuit on Dunnagans Alley.
“I love biscuits, and I really love trying creative things with them,” Peck said. “For years, I tried out different biscuits at Lowcountry Backyard and when we’d make a really great one I’d say, man that’s a bad biscuit — like bad in a good way. So that’s where the name came from.”
Bad Biscuit will be a fast-casual restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating where customers order from a counter. It will be open for breakfast and lunch, serving up southern comfort food with a creative twist.
Menu items include build-your-own biscuits (where you can pick from toppings like mushroom cobbler or make a sandwich), customizable grits bowls, and homemade soups and salads. Bad Biscuit will serve regular biscuits, cheddar biscuits, and a special “biscuit of the day” with different ingredients and flavors.
If you have a sweet tooth, Bad Biscuit can help with that, too. The menu will include biscuits and grits made for desserts, too.
Peck hopes to open Bad Biscuit by Easter (April 21). Lowcountry Backyard will continue to operate as normal, and Peck will also continue to partner with Pool Bar Jim’s for Sunday brunch.
