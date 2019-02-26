Old Town Bluffton’s 1st hotel officially opens. Check out the inside of the ‘landmark’

After two years of anticipation, Old Town Bluffton’s first hotel is set to open officially this week.
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Old Town Bluffton Inn’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 pm. Feb. 27.
Developer and owner Larry Leary first proposed the three-story, 14-room hotel he called “a landmark in Old Town” in June 2016, according to previous Island Packet reporting.
Each of the 14 rooms in the “luxury boutique inn” is uniquely designed and furnished by North Carolina-based French Heritage. The company’s president was so inspired by the Old Town Bluffton Inn that she created a new line of furniture based off of its historical and charming style.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
“The guest experience at Old Town Bluffton Inn will be one of white-glove luxury and old-fashioned Southern charm,” the press release said.
Construction of the building, located on May River Road between Bluffton Road and Promenade Street, took roughly two years.
“We are very proud of what we’ve built here in terms of this beautiful building, patterned after some of the South’s greatest historic structures,” said Leary. “But we’re prouder still of what we’ll continue to build — a new way for visitors to enjoy Old Town Bluffton.”
Barry Kaufman, speaking on behalf of Old Town Bluffton Inn, said the opening of the hotel represents a big step for Bluffton’s tourism industry.
“Essentially, this sends a clear signal that Old Town Bluffton has emerged as a destination in its own right,” he said. “While we were once thought of as a day trip for visitors to Hilton Head or Savannah, it’s clear there is enough to see and do in Old Town that no one day could possibly cover it all.“
While Thursday will mark the inn’s official opening, the Old Town Bluffton Inn has been welcoming guests since Jan. 14. Guests will be parking at at the rear of the property and if those spots fill up, a few spots will be available at Nickel Pumpers.
Comments