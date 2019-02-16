Business

Payless ShoeSource stores are closing in US. What’s that mean for Bluffton location?

By Lana Ferguson

February 16, 2019 04:27 PM

As Payless ShoeSource begins the process of permanently closing thousands of its stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Sunday, the Bluffton location will close sometime this year, a spokesperson for the discount shoe store told The Island Packet on Saturday.

The spokesperson confirmed the Bluffton location on Fording Island Road will be closing but did not provide a timeline.

“We expect all stores to remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May,” an emailed statement said. It said liquidation sales begin Sunday and the e-commerce operations will start “winding down.”

The company’s franchise operations and Latin American stores will not be affected, according to the statement.

