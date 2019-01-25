This Bluffton barber wants to offer men some relaxation. Here’s when his new place will open

A new place for men to relax and be pampered is on its way to Old Town Bluffton.
The Silent Room, a barber shop that will be located at 211 Goethe Road, is expected to open in early April, according to owner Franco Abundes.
“After getting out of the Marine Corps, I became a barber,” Abundes said Thursday. “I decided I wanted to make people feel good and look good.”
Abundes previously worked as a barber at Papi’s Barber Shop in Beaufort and then at Straight Edge Barbershop in Bluffton. He said he hopes to continue serving clients and to help them relax.
To accomplish those goals, The Silent Room will have a sound-proof room in the back of the shop that will be available to customers who want to get away from it all.
“If a customer comes in and has had a long day and doesn’t want to talk to anyone, they can just go in this room and just relax,” Abundes said.
The shop will offer facials, waxing, haircuts and straight razor shaves.
Abundes hopes to have the shop open by April 1 and operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
