Okatie has a new pharmacy. Here’s where you can find it as the cold, flu season peaks

By Caitlin Turner

January 24, 2019 09:30 AM

Preferred Pharmacy

Okatie has a new pharmacy, just in time for the peak of cold and flu season.

Preferred Pharmacy opened its newest branch two weeks ago at 101 Commerce Place West, according to owner Jeremy Simmons, who also owns the pharmacy’s locations in Beaufort and Hampton.

“We actually take the time to get to know our customers and make sure they get what they need the most,” Simmons said Wednesday.

Simmons said he hopes to eventually offer delivery services to the Sun City community and then branch out from there.

The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. It is also open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

