Looking for a job? This Bluffton resort is hiring for several positions

A Bluffton resort is hiring for several positions next week.
Montage Palmetto Bluff is hiring for positions in its banquets, catering and conference services, culinary, engineering and facility maintenance, equestrian, fitness, food and beverage, front office, golf, golf maintenance, guest services, housekeeping, in-room dining, marina, pastry, purchasing, recreation, reservations, retail security, spa and stewarding departments, according to a news release.
Those interested in applying should attend the resort’s job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the River House at the resort.
Those who attend are encouraged to apply online prior to the event at www.montagehotels.com/careers and bring a copy of their resume.
