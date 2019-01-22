Business

What’s being built near the Hardeeville Walmart? Here’s what we know

By Caitlin Turner

January 22, 2019 02:08 PM

Signs saying a CVS Pharmacy is "coming soon" to the New River Center in Hardeeville, S.C., popped up the week of Jan. 21, 2019. The new pharmacy will sit at the entrance of the center, near Publix.
A new CVS Pharmacy is being built along U.S. 278 near the Hardeeville Walmart.

Construction of what will eventually be a 13,000 square-foot facility began in December and is expected to be complete sometime this spring, according to Amy Lanctot, senior manager for CVS Health’s public relations department.

The location is at the corner of U.S. 278 and D. Mark Cummings Road where vehicles turn to enter the shopping area that holds Walmart and Publix.

The store will offer clinical pharmacy services and medication adherence programs including automatic refills, immunizations, text alerts to inform patients when their prescriptions are ready and digital tools to help patients manage their prescriptions.

The location will join the over 9,800 CVS locations in the country.

