Too cold to pick up groceries in Beaufort, Hardeeville, Hilton Head? Walmart just made it easier

Getting groceries just got easier on Hilton Head Island and in Beaufort and Hardeeville with the announcement of Walmart grocery delivery.
Customers at those locations can now order groceries by visiting walmart.com/grocery or through the store’s mobile app by entering their zip codes and creating a shopping lists, according to a Walmart media release.
During checkout, customers can select a time for their order to be delivered and will pay a delivery fee at the time of checkout, the release said. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.
Each delivery will be given to customers within the one-hour delivery window of their choosing.
Customers can also choose to purchase items outside of grocery aisles such as toys, baby and beauty supplies, and electronics.
