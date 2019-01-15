Gymboree expected to file bankruptcy, reports say. Store in Bluffton could close

Gymboree’s location at Tanger Outlets 2 in Bluffton is among the stores that could close if the company files for bankruptcy as expected this week.
National media outlets The Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported that the children’s clothing company was expected to seek bankruptcy protection and close all 900 of its stores.
Gymboree previously filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of 375 stores in June 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The publication said the fate of the company’s Janie and Jack stores is uncertain and that a buyer could be sought for that brand.
There is a Janie and Jack location at Tanger Outlets 1 in Bluffton.
