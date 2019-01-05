Bluffton is getting another gym. Here’s what kind of workout you’ll get

Bluffton is getting a new fitness studio with a focus on group classes.
Flow Space Fitness, a studio run by Erica and Zach Ellis, plans to open in late January at 162 Bluffton Road in Suite 102, according to Erica Ellis.
“We want people to understand how exercise in a good, intentional fitness class can really set the stage for your day and build the foundation for a good quality life,” Erica Ellis said Friday.
The fitness studio will focus on four exercise practices in group classes starting at 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Classes will also be available Saturdays and Sundays on a limited schedule.
Customers can take barre, bootcamp, yoga and kettlebell classes. Each class is around 50 minutes and welcome all fitness levels.
The kettlebell classes are designed with cardio in mind and burns calories throughout the day, according to the studio’s website.
Ellis said she and her husband plan to host a grand opening celebration with deals and giveaways soon after the studio opens.
