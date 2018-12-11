A pediatric therapy center is opening in Bluffton soon. But you can have a home visit now

A new pediatric clinic that specializes in several therapies is set to open in Bluffton in early February.
But the specialists are visiting patients at home now.
Now We’re Talking Therapy Services, run by partners and speech pathologists Ashley Cubbage and Leslie Bigwood, is set to open at 1536 Fording Island Road within Moss Creek’s Bridge Center.
The office will be approximately 2,000 square feet and will be able to treat six to seven children from birth to age 18 at once, Cubbage said Tuesday.
Therapies offered include speech, occupational and physical. A lactation therapist will also be available to help new mothers.
“I haven’t really found anywhere that offers the intervention therapy for lactation in the area,” Cubbage said. “So we are very excited.”
The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In the meantime, Cubbage said therapies are offered via home visits. For more information, visit www.nwt-therapy.com.
