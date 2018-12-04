Downtown Beaufort has a new store. Here’s what you’ll find ahead of the holidays

Downtown Beaufort will soon have a new store ahead of the holiday season that will get you moving.
University Bikes, located at 1809 Boundary Street, is set to open Friday, according to a news release.
The shop, owned by Chris Taylor, will offer new bicycle sales, repairs, rentals, pick-up and delivery, and it also will buy and sell used bicycles.
The shop serves bicycle riders from beginner up to seasoned racers, and started out in a home garage, Taylor said.
For the first six months of business, the shop will offer lifetime, free tune-ups for all new bike purchases. The shop will carry bikes for children and youth, comfort, trikes, fitness, mountain bikes, cruisers and racers.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Comments