Company expected to bring $2.5 million, jobs to Beaufort County through hemp production

An Alberta, Canada company is expected to invest $2.5 million in Beaufort County in the coming months and create 16 jobs for the production of hemp fiber and CBD oil.
Blue Sky Processing LLC. announced plans Friday to locate new operations to the Sheldon area along Trask Parkway, according to a S.C. Department of Commerce news release and the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation.
The company focuses on large-scale extraction of cannabidiol (CBD) and other hemp cannabiniods to create legal and non-psychoactive cannabinoid nutritional products. The hemp production will be a part of the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Pilot Program.
“We are thrilled to have the support from the S.C. Department of Commerce and the Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Pilot Program,” Jennifer Pfuhl, president of Blue Sky Processing, said. “The future looks very optimistic for hemp cultivators and manufacturers throughout the state.”
Hemp can be used to create a number of super food products and CBD oil. The oil can be used to treat common health issues including anxiety, depression, acne and heart disease.
“With an announcement like today’s from Blue Sky Processing, it’s clear that agribusiness is as important to South Carolina’s present and future as it has been to our past,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year, the release said. Those interested in becoming a part of the hemp processing team should contact info@madebybluesky.com for more information.
“We are grateful that Blue Sky Processing has chosen Beaufort County to locate its operations,” Gerald Dawson, district one county councilman, said. “Beaufort County is a great place for business and industry. We are appreciative of the good jobs Blue Sky will be bringing to Northern Beaufort County.”
