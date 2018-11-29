Wayfair to open 1.1 million-square-foot facility in Savannah that will create 1,000 jobs

One of the world’s largest home good retailers is opening a major facility in Savannah, Gov. Nathan Deal announced Thursday.
Wayfair Inc., headquartered in Boston, will build a 1.1.-million-square-foot industrial center in Savannah that will create 1,000 jobs for the area, a press release from Deal’s office said.
Jobs include supervisory, administrative and warehouse positions, the press release said.
Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said Wayfair’s new deal will not only be good for the job market, but will benefit Wayfair’s customers in the area, and provide more jobs at the ports.
“For Georgia and Georgia’s ports, this will mean new jobs, additional cargo, and the opportunity to bring better service to Wayfair’s customers across the Southeast and the nation,” he said.
Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, said Chatham County voters helped make the Wayfair facility possible because of they recently approved the “Freeport Exemption for e-commerce facilities which will make Chatham County a more attractive location for e-commerce companies,” he said in the release.
“Wayfair and its landlord plan to invest approximately $45 million in the project over the next five years,” Deal said in the press release.
