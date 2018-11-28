Hilton Head has a new urgent care in time for flu season. Here’s where you can find it

Hilton Head island has a new urgent care, and it accepts walk-ins.
North Island Medical recently opened at 157 William Hilton Parkway, according to a news release.
The clinic will specialize in urgent and primary care and will also care for the underinsured and uninsured.
Physicians will handle a variety of urgent care needs including fractures and sprains, lacerations, coughs and colds, dehydration, abdominal pain, musculoskeletal pain, allergic reactions and other common needs.
Primary care available includes physical examinations, school physicals, DOT physicals, diabetes and hypertension management and more, the release said.
Basic office visits start at $60 with a low-cost healthcare alternative for those without insurance or with a large deductible.
The clinic accepts a variety of insurance plans including most Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare and Aetna.
The clinic also offers a Spanish translator during business hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evenings and weekends are available for urgent care needs and the clinic plans to soon expand its hours to seven days a week, the release said.
