Cheers! A new beachfront bar is planned for this Hilton Head resort. Here’s what we know

Hilton Head Island may not have a shortage of beachfront bars, but it looks like your options are expanding if you’re in the mood for oceanside libations.

The Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort is hoping to add a second beach bar and new spa to the outdoor pool area, according to pre-application materials filed with the Town of Hilton Head Island.

The mid-island resort’s new bar would be located near the adult pool, and preliminary drawings show it would have 24 seats — more than double the size of the existing pool bar near the family pools.

Guests would have direct access to the beach via a new dune walkover, according to project manager Eric Walsnovich. He said the existing boardwalk cuts through the dune, which means beachgoers have sandy feet well before they reach the oceanfront.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new dune crossover would be just that — a boardwalk that crosses well over the dune to allow the “natural drifting sand to pass under the structure,” according to the application by the resort.

A detailed plan for the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort pool area expansion. Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort pre-application materials, submitted

Walsnovich said the project is subject to town permitting, so he said he could not share a specific finish date for the project yet.

The preliminary drawings of the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort pool area expansion. The project will add a dune crossover, second pool bar and spa. Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort pre-application materials, submitted

The Omni was named one of the best resorts of the South this year according to Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice list.