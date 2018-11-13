Cheers! Hilton Head winery is expanding. Here’s what’s happening

If you’re looking for a new place to wine and dine on Hilton Head that emphasizes the “wine,” Island Winery owner Georgene Mortimer has some good news for you.

The winery is relocating across the street to expand into a new building, according to pre-application materials filed with the Town of Hilton Head Island.

Mortimer said the new building will be located directly across the street at 15 Cardinal Road on the north end of the island. The area is already home to Hilton Head Brewing Company and Hilton Head Distillery.

She said the new location will be a stand alone building in a “natural setting,” and hopes the entire project will be done by the end of 2019.

Right now the Island Winery shares a building with other businesses, and Mortimer said that’s because her business is in the “light industrial section of the island,” meaning that zoning enforces standards for what kind of commercial buildings can be developed.

“This opens up exciting possibilities for us,” Mortimer said in an email. She said the new location will include an outdoor area with grape arbors, a picnic area and space for outdoor events.

She said the new winery will feature a wine production area in the back and a tasting room that looks into the winery. Mortimer said the new space will have tables, but there are not currently plans to open a restaurant.

“We’re so early in the process but I’m feeling pretty excited about it,” Mortimer said.