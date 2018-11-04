This Bluffton grocery store is out of paper bags just days after the bag ban starts

Customers of Walmart in Bluffton are reporting the grocery store is out of paper bags, leaving some to haul their groceries to the car without bags.
The shortage of paper bags falls days after the plastic bag ban started in Beaufort County. The ban started Thursday.
“If you go to Walmart in Bluffton — bring your own bags,” says a Sunday Facebook post on a local ask and answer group. “People buying hundreds of dollars of groceries with nothing to put them in.”
The new law bans “single-use” plastic bags commonly used to carry groceries, take-out food and clothing. Stores can still use paper bags.
Shoppers also can still bring their own plastic bags to stores but are encouraged to use reusable bags.
One Facebook commenter said, “It sucked walking three stories up yesterday, bout to rig a pull rope to my floor.”
Many Facebook users suggested shoppers invest in reusable bags to avoid the headache.
“We knew this was coming,” one commenter said. “Reusable bags are not expensive and I love how much stuff I get in there and only have a few trips to unload groceries.”
Walmart previously did not return repeated calls requesting information on how it would implement the ban.
