There’s a new place to work out in Bluffton. Here’s when it opens

Bluffton will soon have another option to stay in shape, and it focuses on getting clients out of their comfort zones.
Move Fitness plans to officially open Monday at 258 Red Cedar Street, Unit 13, according to owner Karrie Comeau. The gym will operate mainly as a yoga studio.
Comeau, an elementary school teacher, has been teaching yoga for two and a half years at businesses like Service Brewing Company and Coastal Brewing in Savannah.
“Everyone kept asking where I teach yoga, so it made me really want to look for a home base,” Comeau said.
Comeau plans to host two classes on Monday evenings starting around 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. and then hosting one class a night for the remainder of the week.
“It’s challenging and takes people out of their comfort zones, but works for people of all ages,” she said of the work out.
Comeau said she wants to start hosting aerial yoga classes eventually, but will also focus on moves that emphasize stretching.
“I kind of wanted to make an environment for people who wouldn’t necessarily do yoga by walking into a studio,” Comeau said.
